Bigg Boss 13: Did Vikas Gupta reveal the three finalists?

01 Feb 2020 01:09 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. 

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to perform well in the tasks and save themselves from getting nominated. 

Amidst this, Vikas Gupta, who is in the house as Sidharth Shukla's connection for this week, has made a revelation during the episode. Vikas went on to reveal the three finalists in the form of Sidharth, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill, however, he then added some more things to the statement, making it sound like something else, or at least, that is what the fans have to say.

What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

