Bigg Boss 13: Doctors visit Vishal after his fight with Madhurima

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Two of the contestants who are making headlines for the wrong reasons are Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Well, in one of the recent episodes of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, the two engaged themselves in a nasty fight. Their argument soon turned violent as the former hit Vishal repeatedly with a frying pan.

Vishal threw water on Madhurima and this did not go well with her and she hit him with a frying pan later. After the incident, both the housemates were punished by the Bigg Boss and locked in a jail in the middle of the house. The two were also excluded from meeting their families in the family week.

Now, according to the latest reports, the doctors had to visit Vishal post the incident to have a look at his swelling and injury.

Credits: India Forums