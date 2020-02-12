Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra says Rashami has not done good for the game and SidNaaz have given their 100 per cent

MUMBAI: Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. The show is now heading towards its finale and fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestants.

Along with fans, many ex contestants are also keeping a track of the show and Dolly Bindra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 4, is one of them. She has time and again shared her opinion on the show and contestants. In a recent interview, Dolly shared that according to her Sidharth Shukla is the winner of the latest season and not Asim Riaz. According to her, it’s Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill who deserve to be in the finale compared to the rest of the housemates.

In an interview with Times Of India, Dolly mentioned about Rashami Desai, who is also one of the most celebrated housemates of this season, doing nothing great for the game. She was quoted saying, “Rashami Desai has not done good for the game. She has not given anything, not even 10 per cent of her game to the show. I don't see anyone but Sidharth and Shehnaz, they have given their 100 per cent.”

When she was further asked about her fondness for Shehnaaz, she said, “Shehnaaz is real and says that she is an attention seeker and never pretended about it.”

