Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Ajaz Khan criticizes the show makers for the ongoing violence

In fact, as compared to all its previous seasons, the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 have taken all the aspects a notch higher and that also includes violence. Be it the aggressive fights between Sidharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill/Asim Riaz or the recently-happened attack on Vishal Aditya Singh by his ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli. Now, ex-contestant Ajaz Khan, who was ousted after hitting Ali Quli Mirza, in an interview with HT, revealed that the makers are setting a bad example by not taking charge of all the housemates that show physical aggression.

He said to the daily, “Dhakka-mukki se chalu hua, uske baad maarne pe aa gaye. Madhurima ne bohot aggressively maara hai. Now, when the next Bigg Boss will come, what is the limit? I got out because I hit Ali. They threw me out. Why are all these people not treated the same? It’s not fair what is happening.”

