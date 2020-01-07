Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Shweta Tiwari talks about Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari won Season 4 of India's most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. The actress is currently seen in Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She also stars in ALTBalaji’s Hum Tum And Them.

Recently, Shweta, in an interaction with ABP News, said that

she doesn’t have much knowledge about the current season of Bigg Boss and hence doesn’t know what exactly is happening in the house. The reporter then asked her about Rashami who supposedly plays the 'woman card' in the house, to which Shweta was seen supporting the actress by saying that if she is playing the card, then she is very smart or just pretending to play some other character. She then says that one never knows what she is in real life, she might be the same person the one we all are seeing her in the house.

She added that since the celebrities have to stay in the house for so long, they cannot be pretentious all the time; at some point, the person will show their true self.

Credits: SpotboyE