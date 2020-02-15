Bigg Boss 13: Ex contestants Ajaz Khan and Pritam Singh root for Asim Riaz; watch video

MUMBAI: Soon the Bigg Boss 13 winner will be announced and fans can’t contain their excitement. As the show is gearing up to announce the name of the winner, fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant.

Speaking about the finalists, well, after spending a good four months in the Bigg Boss 13 house, contestants Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh, have managed to make it to the top until now. Host Salman Khan will finally announce the winner of the show.

To support Asim, Ajaz Khan took to his social media handle to share a video with Pritam Singh. He took to Twitter and extended his support to Asim. He captioned his video as, “vote for Asim #BiggBossSeason13 #SidHearts #Asim @imrealasim @sidharth_shukla @iampritampyaare @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan.” While Ajaz Khan asked fans to vote for Asim Riaz, the video features Khan and Pritam Singh enjoying a bike ride on the streets of Mumbai at night. In the video, while Ajaz asks fans to vote for Asim Riaz and announces his support to the contestant, Pritam Singh mentions he loves Sidharth Shukla. Later, in the video, Pritam Singh changes sides and goes on to ask fans to vote for Asim Riaz. In the video, Singh also mentions that if Asim is receiving immense support from John Cena, then many fans will be having his back.

Check out the video here:

So, who is eventually going to bag the trophy? Share your thoughts in the comment section.