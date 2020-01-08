Bigg Boss 13: Ex-winner Vindu Dara Singh to enter the house

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and they are constantly making headlines for this or that reason.

Along with fans, many ex-contestants are also keeping a track of the show. One such ex-contestant is BB3 winner Vindu Dara Singh. And now, according to the latest media reports, Vindu is all set to enter the house. According to BollywoodLife reports, he will be entering the house once again.

Vindu has been watching this thirteenth season very carefully and is usually seen giving out his views on the same. He has been sharing his opinion on the show on social media. The portal further stated that the former contestant will be on this show for a week.

Are you excited for Vindu Dara Singh’s entry? Hit the comment section below.