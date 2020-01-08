News

Bigg Boss 13: Ex-winner Vindu Dara Singh to enter the house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2020 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and they are constantly making headlines for this or that reason.

Along with fans, many ex-contestants are also keeping a track of the show. One such ex-contestant is BB3 winner Vindu Dara Singh.  And now, according to the latest media reports, Vindu is all set to enter the house. According to BollywoodLife reports, he will be entering the house once again.

Vindu has been watching this thirteenth season very carefully and is usually seen giving out his views on the same. He has been sharing his opinion on the show on social media. The portal further stated that the former contestant will be on this show for a week.

Are you excited for Vindu Dara Singh’s entry? Hit the comment section below.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Vindu Dara Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain...

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days