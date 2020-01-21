Bigg Boss 13 extension called off?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 had received a 5-week extension before this owing to its massive popularity. Recently, it was said that the makers were extending it for an additional two weeks.

However, media reports state that it has all changed. Though there is no official confirmation on this, it is speculated that the 2-week planned extension has been called off.

Either host Salman Khan has expressed his unavailability or Colors has decided that they've had enough drama in the on-going season.

What is your take on this?

Credits: SpotboyE



