News

Bigg Boss 13 extension called off?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2020 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 had received a 5-week extension before this owing to its massive popularity. Recently, it was said that the makers were extending it for an additional two weeks.

However, media reports state that it has all changed. Though there is no official confirmation on this, it is speculated that the 2-week planned extension has been called off.

Either host Salman Khan has expressed his unavailability or Colors has decided that they've had enough drama in the on-going season.
What is your take on this?

Credits: SpotboyE


Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Shefali Jariwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Hungama 2 team on the sets of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days