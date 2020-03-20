Bigg Boss 13 fame Arhaan Khan’s stylist accuses him of not returning clothes, shoes

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial television shows. Season 13 of the reality show recently ended, but the contestants are continuously making headlines for this or that reason.

The latest report revolves around Arhaan Khan. He is making headlines for the wrong reasons. Well, after Paras Chhabra, Arhaan Khan has been accused by his stylist for not returning outfits and shoes. Recently, there were reports about Paras not clearing dues of stylists. And now another stylist named, Akansha Aggarwal has come up with a similar complaint against Arhaan Khan.

Speaking about the same, Akansha told SpotboyE.com, "I have styled Arhaan Khan for Bigg Boss Season 13. I was on collaboration terms with him (There were no styling fees charged besides other commuting/miscellaneous expenses during this styling session).

But he has not returned the outfits, shoes, accessories and covered my expenses. I got this project in October 2019 and since then I was styling him for Bigg Boss Season 13. And now, whenever I ask him for the outfits, he is making excuses like my bag is inside the Bigg Boss house which is the biggest lie as confirmed by a concerned person from the show. It’s been two months since he is out from the Bigg Boss house but he is neither answering my calls, nor responding to my text messages. We, as a stylist put our image and reputation on table to get clothes from designers for these celebrities but such people have no respect and responsibility. I am in this industry since four years and worked with many celebrities but have not faced such kind of issues with any other celebrity till date."

The stylist also told the portal that she styled Paras on reference of another designer named Rohit who is known to Rashami Desai. However, Arhaan had a completely different story to say. He shared with the portal, "Not Akansha but Rohit Roy was my stylist. She was assisting him and as he was travelling she was sending me clothes inside. Talking about her stuff being missing, so what exactly happened was kai kapde Bigg Boss ke ghar se hi wapas nahi aaye. Whenever I used to coordinate with Meghna from production house who used to look after all this, I was told that clothes will be sent but were never sent back. Even when my eviction happened, it was a sudden one, so I didn't get time to pack my stuff. When first time I came out I had some four-five brooches which other contestants took from me and placed on their mikes if you all have seen in the episodes. After which Bigg Boss asked them to remove it as it was creating hustle in audio. They were very normal brooches so I don't think that accessories are such a big deal. Still I asked them to return it so that I can give them back but it never came to me. Then task happened where housemates were asked to steal the stuff and keep in sandookh as I was not inside they stole a lot of stuff, including my personal perfume and all. Apparently vo saari chize bhi mere pass nahi aayi hai abtak wahan se. So, I don't think I should be blamed for not returning things when it has not even come back to me."