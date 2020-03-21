Bigg Boss 13 fame Arhaan Khan's stylist hits back at him; read details

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial television shows. Season 13 of the reality show recently ended, but the contestants are continuously making headlines for this or that reason. After Paras Chhabra, contestant Arhaan Khan is presently making headlines for the wrong reason.

His stylist Akansha Aggarwal has accused him of not returning outfits and shoes which he wore during his stint inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Arhaan denied that Akansha was his stylist and said she was just coordinating the main stylist, Rohit, as he was out of town, accusing Akansha of grabbing limelight after Paras Chhabra's stylist controversy. Arhaan had also said that he can't give the stuff back as half of it has still not come back to him from the Bigg Boss house, adding, that a few things like brooches, and few outfits he gave to other contestants before his sudden eviction and didn't get time to pack his belongings.

Reacting to Arhaan's justifications, Akansha told the portal, “As mentioned by Arhaan that my intention to bring out this matter is to get limelight, so let me tell him, I really don't need any limelight. I just want my damaged pieces and payments from him and nothing else. About Rohit being his stylist, well, it's again a lie as Rohit only introduced me to Arhaan. I was styling him solely. I never assisted Rohit. It’s been so many months I have been trying to speak with him asking for my stuff back. But he never talks to me and says 'my staff Taj will speak to you.' And when I call up Taj, he keeps giving me excuses like 'I am riding so I won’t be able to talk', many of my calls go unanswered."

Speaking about Arhaan's justification of Bigg Boss 13 production team not returning the stuff, Akansha said, “I really want to understand how channel is responsible for this. I had spoken to Meghna (from production team) and she told me as soon as the show got over, all the things were given back. So, I don't think isme unki koi bhi galti hai."

