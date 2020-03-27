Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh grooves to Kajol's famous song Mere Khwabon Mein; watch her towel dance

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress. She is known for television serials like Udaan, Waaris and Sasural Simar Ka. She was last seen in the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.

As we know, the deadly coronavirus has left everyone worried. It is very important to break the infectious chain and that’s why citizens have been advised to stay home. Thus, like every other celebrity in the country, Arti also has been staying in self-quarantine at her home with her family. She has been utilizing this time by cooking, watching series and lots more. As Arti is well-versed in dancing and constantly shares videos with fans, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her social media to share a video of her performing an epic towel dance. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she can be seen grooving to the beats of the song Mere Khwabon Mein. Arti captioned it, “Part 1: Mere Khawabon Mein Jo Aaaye #TowelDance #StayQuarantinedStaySafe.”

Check out the video here: