Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh motivates people post lockdown extension; check

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several soaps and was recently seen in reality show Bigg Boss 13.

The actress recently grabbed headlines for her inspirational weight loss journey amid the ongoing lockdown. PM Modi announced the lockdown being extended till 3rd May. This has not been received well by many but looking at the scenario currently the decision taken is for the betterment of the nation.

Arti Singh took to her social media to motivate the home-bound people of the country. The actress revealed about not feeling good at first about the extended lockdown but the way she lifted her mood up will certainly motivate you.

Arti captioned her post as, “Yesterday I woke up and got dressed to make some videos. I was looking good ??..so ofcourse posted some pictures and got a lot of nice messages, but then also I wasn't feeling too good about the day. Maybe because the lockdown was extended as expected..but it is good for all of us right now! It was one of the toughest days for me, even though I was busy! I know I have so many things to be grateful for! My house, internet, family and friends who call all day to ask about my well being. But I still felt low. That’s why I'm writing this for all those people who might be feeling the same as me! I had got 3 people messaging me in a row that they are getting anxiety attacks. So just want to say to all of them that it's okay to feel what you are feeling. And that being grateful should not be a pressure of being able to feel or express. So one advice to everyone, please talk it out to a friend or family member who understands and listens to you! I promise that you might feel a little better. Today there are many people all alone who are feeling restless, but I promise you all that nothing stays forever. Don’t let this situation control you. This is the time you have to fight it out and think in a way that this situation is not stronger than you. We might feel anxiety’s, but it's okay. But getting an attack over it is fear! And when fear overcomes you, don’t get scared. Just talk to someone who can understand you! Call them and don’t wait for someone to call you and ask about you. Be selfish and make one call to talk about how you are feeling. I just want to say one thing that NOTHING STAYS FOREVER! FEEL WHAT YOU ARE FEELING! BUT IF IT IS MAKING YOU WEAK THEN YOU HAVE TO FIGHT IT AND WIN OVER THAT FEELING! Because for me nothing is powerful then the almighty. He has made us, and these feelings are made by us. So we anyways come before these feelings which make us weak. STAY STRONG & STAY SAFE .. LOVE FROM ME TO YOU ALWAYS. YOU ALL ARE GODS CHILDREN??

Credits: India Forums