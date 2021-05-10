Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh regrets not having a picture with her late mother

MUMBAI: Arti Singh recently shared a series of pictures of her late mother. The actress misses her and regrets not having a photograph with her.

The actress wrote, "U left too soon ... but I know u are always always protecting me . U are my angel ... koi na . Milna toh hai hi na 1 din . Bas mere sath 1 bhi photo nahi li apne usi ka gam hai . I love u mummy . I mis u alot . And u know tht.. meri maa (sic)" (It's okay. We have to anyway meet one day, I will only regret of not having a single picture with you, My mom).

Arti's sister-in-law and actress Kashmera Shah consoled her by writing, "Wish she was here with us. We have her reflection in you and krushna and in our kids. God bless."

Have a look.

Her mother passed away when she was 37 days old. While her brother Krushna Abhishek lived with his father, Arti was adopted by her mother's sister-in-law Geeta Singh.

Credits: TOI