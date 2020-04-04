Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh reveals that this actor has been her support system during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who is living all by herself during the lockdown, says, 'It is tiring'. In an interaction with ETimes TV, the actress shared that Karan Singh Grover, who she fondly calls ‘jigar ka tukda’ has been keeping her motivated.

She said, 'I came out of lockdown (Bigg Boss 13) and got into another lockdown. My mother is in Lucknow. My brother Krushna and his family are in a different society, and I am all by myself. I have been cooking, cleaning, and doing all household chores by myself. I get very tired.'

She opened up saying that good friends Karan Singh Grover and his wife Bipasha Basu have been her constant support. She shared, 'I met Bipasha through Karan Singh Grover but now I share a one-to-one relationship with both. I haven’t seen a selfless person like Karan. He is the bestest human being and very motivating. Just today, I didn’t feel like workout, but he was like "kar kar." He said "you body will release happy hormones and you will feel good." Bipasha has also been very supportive. Every night, she calls me as they know I am living all alone. They are nice people. I am very blessed to have them in my life. Bipasha has taught me positivity'.

Credits: SpotboyE