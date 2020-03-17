Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh’s adorable wish for ex boyfriend Ayaz Khan and wife on their anniversary

MUMBAI: Popular actress Arti Singh has acted in many serials including Udaan, Waaris and Sasural Simar Ka. She was last seen in the famous reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13.

After coming out of the house, Arti has been making sure to update her fans with her candid photos and videos. From partying with her co-contestants from BB 13 to going on lunch dates with mother and family, Arti’s Instafam is fairly happy with her social media posts. And in the latest, the actress took to social media to wish her ex-boyfriend, Ayaz Khan, and his wife as they celebrated their third anniversary.

For the uninitiated, Arti continues to share a great bond with her ex-Ayaz Khan. On their special occasion, the actress showered love on Ayaz and his wife by posting his photo with wife. Beside the photo, Arti wrote, “Happy anniversary mere Doston .... @ayazkhan701 @jannatkhan1618.! May god bless you both and keeps both of you always happy. Love you both so so much…”

