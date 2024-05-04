Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on 25th April

MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh and businessman Dipak Chauhan are scheduled to get married on April 25 in Mumbai. On her birthday, April 5, the actress confirmed the news and shared some information about her future wedding.

In an interview with the popular news portal, Arti disclosed that her marriage with Dipak is arranged. However, when they first met in November 2023, she claimed that they connected right away. She said, "There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn’t feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship." Arti went on to describe Dipak as a calming influence who allows her to be herself.

The wedding ceremony will be held in Mumbai on April 25 in the presence of close family and friends. Reports suggest that pre-wedding festivities like haldi, mehndi, and the wedding ceremony itself will all take place at a single venue. The guest list is expected to include celebrities like Arti's uncle Govinda, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla's family, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others from the television and film industry.

Arti and Dipak want to go to a temple to receive blessings after the wedding. However, the details of the honeymoon have not yet been decided.

Arti Singh has many years of experience in the Indian television industry. Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Waaris are a few of her well-known television programs. She competed in the 2019 season of Bigg Boss 13, finishing as the fourth runner-up.

