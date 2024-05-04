Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on 25th April

On her birthday, April 5, the actress confirmed the news and shared some information about her future wedding. In an interview with the popular news portal, Arti disclosed that her marriage with Dipak is arranged. However, when they first met in November 2023, she claimed that they connected right away.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 16:58
Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh and businessman Dipak Chauhan are scheduled to get married on April 25 in Mumbai. On her birthday, April 5, the actress confirmed the news and shared some information about her future wedding.

(Also read: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh engaged? Bipasha Basu, Krushna Abhishek and others hint at it in her latest post)

In an interview with the popular news portal, Arti disclosed that her marriage with Dipak is arranged. However, when they first met in November 2023, she claimed that they connected right away. She said, "There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn’t feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship." Arti went on to describe Dipak as a calming influence who allows her to be herself.

The wedding ceremony will be held in Mumbai on April 25 in the presence of close family and friends. Reports suggest that pre-wedding festivities like haldi, mehndi, and the wedding ceremony itself will all take place at a single venue. The guest list is expected to include celebrities like Arti's uncle Govinda, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla's family, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others from the television and film industry.

Arti and Dipak want to go to a temple to receive blessings after the wedding. However, the details of the honeymoon have not yet been decided.

Arti Singh has many years of experience in the Indian television industry. Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Waaris are a few of her well-known television programs. She competed in the 2019 season of Bigg Boss 13, finishing as the fourth runner-up.

(Also read: Arti Singh talks about her successful show Shravani!)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama

Arti Singh brother Krushna Abhishek Bigg Boss 13 Colors The Kapil Sharma Show Waaris Maayka Grihasti Uttaran Udaan Parichay Sasural Simar Ka Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 16:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ & Now ‘Crew’ Ektaa Kapoor - The Undefeated Producer For Female-Centric Cinema!
MUMBAI: In the history of Indian cinema, there are few who can claim to have revolutionized the industry as boldly as...
Dev Patel on casting Sobhita Dhulipala as leading actress in Monkey Man- “Not only she is breathtakingly beautiful- but she carries pain well as a performer
MUMBAI: Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala has many memorable performances to her credit. The actress is now all geared...
Khatija Iqbal will surely make your jaws drop with these hot clicks
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Khatija Iqbal has been grabbing the attention of the fans and...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: ANXIETY! Arya fears Ankush Baba might take a wrong step
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on 25th April
MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh and businessman Dipak Chauhan are scheduled to get married on April 25 in Mumbai...
Ayesha Khan breaks her silence on doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11
MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed...
Recent Stories
The Dirty Picture
From ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ & Now ‘Crew’ Ektaa Kapoor - The Undefeated Producer For Female-Centric Cinema!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
AYESHA KHAN
Ayesha Khan breaks her silence on doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11
Rupali Ganguly
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday in Goa with family; Shares the joyous moments of the perfect holiday
Pranjay
Shark Tank India Season 3: Pitcher Pranjay Mittal owner of Creme Castle talks about how he began his company; reveals the vision post the deal with the Sharks - Exclusive
Mangal
BARC Ratings: Mangal Lakshmi sees huge jump in TRP enters top ten shows, Pandya Store sees a rise in ratings enters top ten shows; Udne Ki Asha sees a dip in TRP, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak,YRKKH and Pandya Store
Saregama
Saregama’s talent, Pragati Nagpal unveils debut single ‘Useless Bhawra’ with a spectacular launch at Golden Temple
Saregama
Saregama’s talent, Pragati Nagpal unveils debut single ‘Useless Bhawra’ with a spectacular launch at Golden Temple