Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh utilizes coronavirus lockdown period productively; find out how

Arti Singh, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has been utilizing her self-quarantine period in a productive way.

26 Mar 2020 12:41 PM

MUMBAI: The deadly coronavirus has left everyone worried. It is very important to break the infectious chain and that’s why citizens have been advised to stay home. Considering the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days.

Everyone is making sure to take safety measures and have self-quarantined themselves. With complete lockdown of the city, celebrities have taken the responsibility of household chores with some learning to cook and doing dishes along with sweeping and mopping the house. Arti Singh, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has been documenting her self-quarantine period for her YouTube channel where the actress can be seen cooking and sharing recipes of her favourite dishes. She posted the promo of the video on her social media handle saying, “Cooking has always been my passion!  You all saw me in the Bigg Boss house cooking for three months and now here I am during lockdown cooking for myself.  And so I thought why not share with you guys!  Here is a recipe for a delicious, desi style chicken curry!  Try it out at home and let me know how you like it.” 

