Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz’s quality time with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and her mother; check photos

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is painting the town red with their love

Asim was recently in Himanshi's hometown Chandigarh to shoot a music video with her. The love birds were also seen enjoying a coffee date together and even went on a late night drive. However, the actor is not just bonding with his ladylove but also with her mother and a few pictures from the meeting are doing the rounds on social media. The popular model can be seen chilling with Himanshi's mother and seems to be having a gala time in her company. In the pictures, they can be seen laughing, smiling and enjoying each other.

Take a look below.