News

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz’s quality time with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and her mother; check photos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is painting the town red with their love

Asim was recently in Himanshi's hometown Chandigarh to shoot a music video with her. The love birds were also seen enjoying a coffee date together and even went on a late night drive. However, the actor is not just bonding with his ladylove but also with her mother and a few pictures from the meeting are doing the rounds on social media. The popular model can be seen chilling with Himanshi's mother and seems to be having a gala time in her company. In the pictures, they can be seen laughing, smiling and enjoying each other.

Take a look below.

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Arti Singh Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Shefali Jariwala Himanshi Khurana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at Zoom Holi Fest 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here