Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz shares some of the most adorable throwback pictures of him and his fans can't keep calm! 

MUMBAI: Internet's latest crush Asim Riaz’s popularity has shot up the roof ever since he entered the controversial house Bigg Bigg 13. He not only enjoys a humungous fanbase but many worships this star. If you take a quick scroll of Asim’s Instagram page, it is filled with his fitness video or some shirtless drool-worthy pictures which are enough to give every girl some sleepless nights. Nevertheless, this time, the actor/model was seen sharing some blast from the past pictures and his fans just can’t stop gushing over him.

Just sometime back, he took to his Instagram account where he shared some of his childhood photos with his family. Not captioning the photos and only backed it with a time emoticon, Asim’s childhood photos are simply too cute for words. Fans are in complete awe as one fan commented, “OmG Asim Kitna Pyaar Lag Raha Hai” while another one wrote, “Aww asim kitna cute lg rha h”. One of the pictures also showcases a monochrome picture of his father.

Meanwhile, recently, Asim Riaz arrived in Chandrapur, a city in Maharashtra, where he was called to inaugurate a salon. While the pictures from the inaugural ceremony are yet to make their way to the internet, a few pictures and videos of Asim getting mobbed by his fans have surfaced on social media. A glimpse of it was also shared by Asim himself on his Instagram profile.

After leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim Riaz has featured in quite a few singles and most of them were with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana.

