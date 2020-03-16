News

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz to star in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2020 12:45 PM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz gained fame after participating in the reality TV series Bigg Boss 13. He not just won hearts of fans but also managed to bag the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show. And now, his fans can’t keep calm as he is gearing up for his new projects.

 After his exit from the reality show, he impressed audience with his performance in T-Series’ Holi song and now he has bagged yet another big project alongside none other than superstar Salman Khan. Going by the latest updates, Asim will be seen as Salman Khan’s younger brother in his upcoming outing, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. According to a trade analyst, who goes by the name of Sohail Khan, “Yes it's true, #AsimRiaz has been approached to play @BeingSalmanKhan's younger brother in Farhad Samji's #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali !! The movie will go on floors in October this year. Produced by @NGEMovies.”

