Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana reveals she was wished by Paris Hilton on her birthday

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. The singer-actress came into limelight for her participation in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Post her stint in the show, her fan following has escalated. However, not many are aware that Himanshi was wished by international star Paris Hilton on her birthday and it is one of her biggest achievements till date. In a conversation with the TimesofIndia.com, the actress made a few revelations about 'All My Firsts' moments of her life. While opening up about the biggest achievement of her life, Himanshi told the daily, "The biggest achievement of my life has to be when I was wished by Paris Hilton on my birthday. She wished me on my birthday and even showered compliments on me that I am gorgeous and I have beautiful eyes, very pretty. It was a big deal for me and I felt over the moon."

Credit: TimesofIndia.com