Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana’s song, Ohdi Shreaam, dedicated to Asim Riaz achieves a milestone

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. The singer-actress came into limelight for her participation in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 concluded recently, but Himanshi Khurana continues to grab eyeballs. Two of the reasons are: her recently released track and equation with Asim Riaz.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi developed a close bond with Asim. Their fans love their chemistry. In fact, fans were so in love with their chemistry that they have even coined a hashtag for them #AsiManshi and this new name has been trending since then. Though now they are out and open about their newfound love, after she broke up with her finance Chow, she had released Ohdi Shreaam song last month which was touted to be a dedicated song for her love Asim Riaz.

KRK had shared a tweet saying that Himanshi had dedicated the song to Asim and the lady shared the same tweet on her Instagram story, making us believe that she is indeed in love with Asim. Now, the song has been so popular amongst fans that the song has clocked in 10 million views on YouTube.

Himanshi herself took to Instagram to thank her fans for achieving this feat. She wrote, “Thanku so much ohdi shreaam Label @brandbmusic Presentation @gurpreetkhetlaofficial Lyrics @buntybains @singga_official Video #sweetchili Music Jassi x Digital partner @onedigitalentertainment Mua @roopkaurcelebritymua #himanshikhurana.” *drum rolls*

Take a look below: