Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana says someone is meddling with her Twitter account; check

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular celebrity couples. They were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is making headlines for their music video Kalla Sohna Nai.

The song is among the top trends on YouTube and has already crossed over 13.7 million views. Leading actress of the song Himanshi says someone is meddling with her Twitter account. Kalla Sohna Hai fever has taken over the internet and fans are going crazy making TikTok videos on the same. But amidst all this, Himanshi now says that someone is tampering with her Twitter account. She took to her social media handle and mentioned that someone is meddling with her Twitter account and calls them insecure. She, in her next Tweet, requests her haters to stop spreading the hatred through her Twitter handle. She wrote, “Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai ......... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity......thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye.”

Take a look below.

Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai ......... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity......thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 21, 2020