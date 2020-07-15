Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana tests positive for coronavirus? Concerned fans heave a sigh of relief as they find out the news is fake

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana was one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive following on her social media. After the reality show, she went on to feature in a music video Kalla Sohna Nai with Asim Riaz, and the song was a huge hit. They later starred in another music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and will reportedly share screen space once again Arijit Singh’s song. Recently, there had been reports on social media about Himanshi Khurana testing positive for Coronavirus, however, looks like the reports are fake.

Himanshi Khurana’s fans were left concerned after they found reports on social media about Himanshi contracting COVID-19. Her fans were worried and tweeted about the same, asking if any of these reports were true. The report stated that Himanshi had a mild fever since yesterday, and after she got herself tested, the report came back positive. However, Himanshi’s fan club on Twitter got in touch with the Bigg boss 13 contestant’s brother Apram Deep, who confirmed that the reports are false.

Himanshi’s fan club on Twitter, “TeamAsiManshiFC”, shared a screenshot of their conversation with Apram Deep. The screenshot shows Himanshi’s brother saying that its fake. Sharing the screenshot, her fan club wrote, “Don’t believe in any rumour about Himanshi health. I just confirmed from her younger brother Apram on Instagram, he said it’s fake. Please don’t believe rumours . #TeamAsiManshi #HimanshiKhurana.”

Meanwhile, fans were relieved and while one fan wrote, “I literally just cried..is this a joke.. how can they make fake news on such sensitive issue,” while another one wrote, “thanku god jan hi nikal gyi thi pl god bless my queen.”

