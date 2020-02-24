Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's sensuous photos and TikTok videos are UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, which concluded recently.
The popular reality show might have ended, but Himanshi Khurana continues to grab eyeballs. The singer-actress has always been vocal about her love for her co-contestant Asim Riaz. In fact, she recently released a new track, clearly announcing that she had made that song, Odhi Shreaam, for Asim. Himanshi is also a popular TikTok star. Right from lip-syncing famous dialogues to showing off her sensuous moves, she enjoys a major fan following. Check out her pictures and TikTok videos here:
Did you like Himanshi’s pictures and videos? And what do you think about her Bigg Boss journey? Hit the comment section below.
Who carries the red and white checks better?
Which actress' braids inspires you the most?
Add new comment