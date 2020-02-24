Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's sensuous photos and TikTok videos are UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, which concluded recently.

The popular reality show might have ended, but Himanshi Khurana continues to grab eyeballs. The singer-actress has always been vocal about her love for her co-contestant Asim Riaz. In fact, she recently released a new track, clearly announcing that she had made that song, Odhi Shreaam, for Asim. Himanshi is also a popular TikTok star. Right from lip-syncing famous dialogues to showing off her sensuous moves, she enjoys a major fan following. Check out her pictures and TikTok videos here:

Did you like Himanshi’s pictures and videos? And what do you think about her Bigg Boss journey? Hit the comment section below.