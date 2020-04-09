Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Phatak distributes food and masks to needy people

MUMBAI: With the outbreak of Coronavirus, citizens are asked to stay indoors. While a lot of businesses are getting affected, the daily wages workers are facing the brunt as they are unable to meet their essential needs. Many celebrities are coming forward and distributing food and ration to them.

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen distributing food to poor people. Now, we have come across to another Bigg Boss 13 contestant who has come forward to help poor people.

We are talking about the bindaas Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Phatak. He has been providing food to needy people for some days now and also distributing masks for their safety.

Take a look!

Well, this gesture of Hindustani Bhau is applaud worthy and we hope lot of people take inspiration from him and come forward to help poor.