Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau crosses 1 million followers on Instagram

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 May 2020 02:46 PM

MUMBAI: Internet sensation Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining celebs in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Viewers loved his bindaas and up-front nature in the show. In actual life as well , Bhau is a caring and no nonsense person. He is known for using foul language in his videos but still loved by his fans.

In the midst of the lockdown, Bhau is helping poor and needy people by distributing food and masks (Read here: Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Phatak distributes food and masks to needy people )

He is receiving immense love from people and has now crossed 1 million followers on his Instagram handle. He thanked his fans for their unconditional love.

Take a look!

Tags Hindustani Bhau Bigg Boss 13 crosses 1 million followers on Instagram Vikas Fhatak TellyChakkar

