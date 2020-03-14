Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh's reunion; check photos

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. It is also an interesting reality show. It witnesses massive fights as well as bonding among contestants. In fact, some of the contestants remain in touch even after the show ends. Speaking about the same, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh were recently spotted hanging out together.

Well, the trio was seen dining out together. Paras with Mahira and Arti were snapped having some gala time at an eatery in Mumbai. Pictures of the trio from their outing are all over the internet. In the pictures, Mahira looked pretty in a green full sleeve Anarkali while Paras donned a green and yellow tee paired with beige pants and yellow shoes. Arti, on the other hand, wore cold-shoulder white dress and black sneakers.

Check out the pictures here: