Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma’s TikTok on Dheeme Dheeme is UNMISSABLE

Speaking about the same, this piece revolves around Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma. An interesting video of the duo has hit the social media and it seems to be from their girls' night stay. In the video which was uploaded by Rashami on her Insta stories, we see Mahira dressed in her pajamas seated on the bed and grooving to the song Dheeme Dheeme from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Rashami who seems to be dressed in a traditional outfit is also seen grooving while she captures the video. What grabs everyone’s attention is the sindoor and mangalsutra sported by Rashami. It seems the actress came directly from her shoot and hence, the look. For the uninitiated, Rashami will be seen in Naagin 4. She is said to have replaced Jasmin Bhasin who recently marked her exit from the show.

