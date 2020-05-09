News

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai’s fans encouraged her to do THIS; read to know

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses.

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She was last seen as a contestant in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.  

The actress has entered the world of TikTok and also spoke about the same. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, the Dil Se Dil Tak star said that she's done this TikTok video for her fans. "After I came out from Bigg Boss 13, I saw that TikTok had become a craze. Around the same time, at least 90 per cent of my fans started telling me to go for it. Aur jaise ki abhi lockdown chal raha hai, I thought that I should go for it." 

"It took me and my niece just five-six minutes to complete it. We both had a great time," Rashami added, informing that she had put on just a lipstick when it came to makeup and loosened her hair before shooting for it.

