Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga has BREAKING NEWS to share!

14 Apr 2020 05:35 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 and its celebrity contestants are still trending and people are still not over them. The above mentioned controversial reality show gave name and fame to the contestants.

One of the participants who is loved by masses and played the mind games is Shefali Bagga. She gained lots of eyeballs for her confident attitude in the house. Off late she has been entertaining her fans with her fun TikTok videos.

As we know, Shefali Bagga is an Indian journalist and television anchor. She is primarily known for being an anchor on leading news channels like Tej, Aaj Tak and India Today.

It looks like Shefali is missing being a journalist as she has shared a throwback pic as news anchor and asking fans to stay home safe in midst of lockdown.

