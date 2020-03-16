News

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill team up for a romantic single

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. Their adorable camaraderie was one of the major highlights of the show. Their cute bonding kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. Fans fondly call them SidNaaz. 

Now, the good news for all the fans of Shehnaaz and Sidharth is that the two have come together for a project. Yes, after Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, another Bigg Boss 13 couple is coming with a new romantic single. Sid and Sana are gearing up for a new song. The title of the song is yet to be revealed. According to a famous celebrity media person, the music video will be produced by Kaushal Joshi and is sung by Darshan Raval. He shared this news on his social media handle. He also shared a photo of the duo where Shehnaaz is seen holding Sid's hand while their eyes are locked to each other. It will be interesting to watch the two together especially when Sana has admitted that she is indeed in love with Sidharth and that it is one-sided. 

Check out their picture here:

Are you excited to watch Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in the upcoming music video? Hit the comment section.

