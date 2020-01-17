Bigg Boss 13: Fans are all praises for Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: That Madhurima Tuli repeatedly hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan is a known fact. It seems like the makers have forgotten their 'no physical violence' rule.

It all started with a verbal argument, which escalated very quickly. Although the duo seemed playful while splashing water at each other, even when warned by Bigg Boss himself, at one point Madhurima lost her cool when Vishal splashed a bottle full of water directly to her face. She then picked up a saucepan and started whacking Vishal.

While everyone gathered around the duo to watch the drama, Rashami Desai immediately stopped Tuli and took her to the washroom area.

Post the awful situation, Rashami ensured that she stayed with Vishal throughout, consoled him, and talked him out of quitting the show.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Have a look at what some of her fans said.

That's what I like about her... She takes stands for ppl who are mean to her#RashmiDesaiForTheWin https://t.co/hVWAokeyYz — RashmiDesai (@Bb13Desai) January 10, 2020

Pehle mujhe Paras aur Mahira acche lagte the... Rashmi unke team main thi



Phir mujhe Shukla bhi pasand aane laga.. Again Rashmi was nice to him



Now Asim is looking so positive...Bilkul yeh Rashmi ke sangath ka asar hai!!!



Hamari Pari hai hi itni acchi #RashmiDesaiForTheWin — RashmiDesai (@Bb13Desai) January 10, 2020

Haan ladki solid hai... Aur accha support bhi karthimmain Rash ko... #RashmiDesaiForTheWin https://t.co/8n0GaEyEwa — RashmiDesai (@Bb13Desai) January 10, 2020

She is what she is... she shows her every personality... she doesn't fake for anything.... any show... i think that's the show about... so she is the winner for me.... #BiggBos13 #RashmiDesai #RaSim https://t.co/1YCiFLEyo2 — Arisha Adri (@AdriArisha) January 16, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE