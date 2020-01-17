News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans are all praises for Rashami Desai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2020 08:29 PM

MUMBAI: That Madhurima Tuli repeatedly hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan is a known fact. It seems like the makers have forgotten their 'no physical violence' rule.

It all started with a verbal argument, which escalated very quickly. Although the duo seemed playful while splashing water at each other, even when warned by Bigg Boss himself, at one point Madhurima lost her cool when Vishal splashed a bottle full of water directly to her face. She then picked up a saucepan and started whacking Vishal.

While everyone gathered around the duo to watch the drama, Rashami Desai immediately stopped Tuli and took her to the washroom area. 
Post the awful situation, Rashami ensured that she stayed with Vishal throughout, consoled him, and talked him out of quitting the show.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Have a look at what some of her fans said.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli, Rashami Desai, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Shefali Jariwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers...

Saroj Khan turn brand ambassador at Cine Dancers Association
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days