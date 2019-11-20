Bigg Boss 13: Fans call Sidharth Shukla a â€˜heroâ€™

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. One of the contestants to constantly make headlines is Sidharth Shukla!Â



Well, owing to the popular reality show, we are getting to see a new side of all the contestants, be it Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena, Rashami Desai or Asim Riaz. But among the men, which one star appears to be the hero of the house? Well, the channel, Colors raised this question on Twitter and there came a loud and clear answer - Sidharth Shukla. All his fans replied in unison and termed him the real hero of Bigg Boss 13.Â



Take a look below: