Bigg Boss 13: Fans feel Mahira Sharma is NOT worthy to be in Top Five

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Ardent fans of the show already know the top four contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra are the top four contestants who are sure shot making it to the finale week. Now, the race is for the last spot in the top five list. Amongst Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, and Mahira Sharma - there is a tough competition between the three for the last spot. On this note, SpotboyE.com conducted a poll on Twitter asking fans who does not deserve to be in the top five.

The fans of the show were asked to chose between Mahira, Shehnaaz, and Arti and decide who among them is the least deserving candidate to be in the top five of Bigg Boss 13.

Responding to the same, fans voted for Mahira Sharma. Fans seemed pretty clear that she does not deserve to be in the top five as she received 66.5 percent votes. Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are very close in terms of votes. Arti received 18.3 percent votes while Shehnaaz received 15.2 percent votes.

Who do you think will win the trophy? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credit: SpotboyE.com