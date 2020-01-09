News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans happy as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back together

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is presently one of the most popular reality television series. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. They are popularly referred by fans as SidNaz. However, recently, they had some tiffs. But in last night's episode, as their fight seemed to have continued onto the next morning, we see how Sidharth and Shehnaaz are back at doing what they do the best, and yet, they manage to win everyone's hearts. While there is indeed no end to their fights and the knok jhok inside the house, there also does not seem to be an end to the love that fans have been showering upon the duo for the longest time now.

