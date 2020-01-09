Bigg Boss 13: Fans happy as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back together

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is presently one of the most popular reality television series. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.
Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. They are popularly referred by fans as SidNaz. However, recently, they had some tiffs. But in last night's episode, as their fight seemed to have continued onto the next morning, we see how Sidharth and Shehnaaz are back at doing what they do the best, and yet, they manage to win everyone's hearts. While there is indeed no end to their fights and the knok jhok inside the house, there also does not seem to be an end to the love that fans have been showering upon the duo for the longest time now.
Take a look below:
Kala teeka for #SidNaaz plz @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND plan something so they confess their love show them there journey together or Sid's scenes from secret room missing Sana so that her confusion that Sid doesn't love her.. is changed #SidNaazForever https://t.co/JBoc5u93gv— priyanka vatsh3 (@PVatsh3) January 8, 2020
#ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz #SiddhartShukla https://t.co/XPg7ctMGta— Piyush Agrahari (@piyushaggrawal1) January 8, 2020
Here is #sidnaaz vm specially for sidnaaz fan hope u all like it RT if u like my edits pic.twitter.com/2kkl6L8VC9— Sidnaaz (@Sidnaaz33062207) January 8, 2020
Here is #sidnaaz vm specially for sidnaaz fan hope u all like it RT if u like my edits pic.twitter.com/2kkl6L8VC9— Sidnaaz (@Sidnaaz33062207) January 8, 2020
"Tu jo kahayga woh mei nahi karungy but Tere liyay Mei kuch bhi karungy"— RAMAISHA (@RAMAISHA3) January 8, 2020
Aaj kal Yay High Pony kar rahi hain#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/173X5u6OZE
Watching on loop— Flipper Ki Fan Preeti (@Kaur__Aujla) January 8, 2020
Tu Bhi Nai Sari Raat To Soya, Main Dekhti Rahi Tujhe.
--
But Main Tere Bina Ni Reh Skti
Kyonki Mere Ko Tere Saath Feelings Hai.
Dikhta Hai#SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla #Shehnaazians #SidNaazians #BB13 pic.twitter.com/TC37th7d6b
The most precious moment of today's episode and I loved each moment of yours I just can't get over #SidNaaz y u r shoo cute yr and how— sid ki deewani (@AnamKha66678662) January 8, 2020
U make me laugh and cryu have not idea how important u both r for each other bcz u r together yet that's y.#SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/uF7ApxpURc
Add new comment