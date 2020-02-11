Bigg Boss 13: Fans have already chosen a name for Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s kid

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, fans of the contestants are coming up with interesting posts on social media. Well, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, housemate Shehnaaz Gill was heard telling Sidharth Shukla about one of her favourite baby names. On the show she shared of the name Zorwar being her favourite, now this revelation of Shehnaaz drove the fans crazy especially fans of SidNaaz.

Soon Zorawar Gill Shukla started trending on social media. But this is not the end! Next, fans picked up the name for Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s kid. Yes, you read that right. Meme creator decided to name Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s kid and link the kid to Zorawar Gill Shukla.

Himanshi Khurana, who is a well-known Punjabi singer-actress, herself took to her social media handle to share this hilarious meme, which carried their daughter’s name Mansi Riaz Chaudhary with a hashtag #AsiManshi.

Further, meme generator also narrated a story in which the imaginary son of Sidnaaz meets the imaginary daughter of AsiManshi. Sharing this, Himanshi captioned, “Hhhhahaahahahhaa what’s this” Read the imaginary story here:

What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.