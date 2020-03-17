News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans miss Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz; check tweets

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2020 03:24 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The dramatic episodes never fail to keep the loyal audience hooked to the TV screens.

 Season 13 of the show recently ended but the contestants keep on making headlines. Fans too miss the drama and madness. Bigg Boss 13 saw some ugly fights as well as some very unlikely bonds forge and relationships form. While Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla found each other to rely on, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma became the poster children for friendship, Rashami Desai lost boyfriend Arhaan Khan but found best friends for life in Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz. And it seems fans of the show are missing Asim and Rashami and their bonding. They started the trend '#WeMissRaSim' on Twitter and soon it became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site.

 Check out some of the Tweets here:

Credit: Latestly

 

