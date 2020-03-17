Bigg Boss 13: Fans miss Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz; check tweets

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The dramatic episodes never fail to keep the loyal audience hooked to the TV screens.

Season 13 of the show recently ended but the contestants keep on making headlines. Fans too miss the drama and madness. Bigg Boss 13 saw some ugly fights as well as some very unlikely bonds forge and relationships form. While Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla found each other to rely on, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma became the poster children for friendship, Rashami Desai lost boyfriend Arhaan Khan but found best friends for life in Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz. And it seems fans of the show are missing Asim and Rashami and their bonding. They started the trend '#WeMissRaSim' on Twitter and soon it became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the Tweets here:

Rashmi was the first one who told Asim:- "Asim tu Wazir Hai". #WeMissRaSim — Yash Shukla (#AsimSquad) (@YashasviShukla7) March 15, 2020

The two most genuine friendship i like in Bigboss ever...Their last hug



- RaSim

- RoPa#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/bBsRDxFzis — Kamna Gupta(@kamnagupta92) March 15, 2020

"It never gets boring with your friends around"#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/pcLAibu14O — Sanjeeta Lama (@Sangita68035836) March 15, 2020

The way @TheRashamiDesai holding @imrealasim hand during this fight only true friend can protect u like this



#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/lQcybvfLaJ — KK (@katara112kartik) March 15, 2020

After BB



Rashami: Asim is more like family



Asim: I earned a true friend during my journey Rashami



That's why I love them

#WeMissRaSim — KK (@katara112kartik) March 15, 2020

The Makers of BB13 made their life miserable through the season but their optimistic attitude always said "zindagi jhandwa phir bhi ghamandwa"

And today both our rocking in their respective careers.

Proud of your never say die attitude RaSim.#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/C8tO0tyspf — Leora Sinha(@leorasinha) March 15, 2020

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” ...#WeMissRaSim pic.twitter.com/fWhM9wE89D — Rashami_Mittu (@rashami_mittu) March 15, 2020

Credit: Latestly