News

Bigg Boss 13 fans share their love on Twitter with 105 million Tweets, making it the most talked about season yet!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 01:48 PM

MUMBAI: This year, a large number of  Bigg Boss 13 fans took to Twitter to connect with fellow reality show enthusiasts and to keep abreast with what’s happening inside the Bigg Boss 13 house where celebrity contestants live for four months.

Compared to 41 million Tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million Tweets between January 1, 2020 and the show’s finale this weekend. Infact, with these numbers, the season became the most talked about season of the reality show on Twitter.

Over the weekend, as Bigg Boss 13 reached the season’s finale, Twitter gave fans the perfect window of opportunity to tune into the wave of excitement that rose across the country.

Sidharth Shukla, who emerged as the season’s winner, was the most Tweeted about contestant of the season. Other housemates such Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, who made it to the season’s top 5 finalists, also made it to the list of most talked about contestants on Twitter.  

Rank Most Talked About #BB13 Contestants 
 
1 Sidharth Shukla
 
2 Asim Riaz
 
3 Rashami Desai
 
4 Himanshi Khurana
 
5 Shehnaz Gill

Throughout the season, fans of Bigg Boss 13 engaged in conversations on the service and the following Tweets on Bigg Boss 13 became the most Retweeted Tweets - 

Bigg Boss 13 was the most enthralling roller-coaster for fans of the reality show, and Twitter became the stage for them to showcase their excitement and undeterred love for their favorite contestants, and of course for Salman Khan. 

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Arti Singh Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Shefali Jariwala Himanshi Khurana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here