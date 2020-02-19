Bigg Boss 13 fans share their love on Twitter with 105 million Tweets, making it the most talked about season yet!

MUMBAI: This year, a large number of Bigg Boss 13 fans took to Twitter to connect with fellow reality show enthusiasts and to keep abreast with what’s happening inside the Bigg Boss 13 house where celebrity contestants live for four months.

Compared to 41 million Tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million Tweets between January 1, 2020 and the show’s finale this weekend. Infact, with these numbers, the season became the most talked about season of the reality show on Twitter.

Over the weekend, as Bigg Boss 13 reached the season’s finale, Twitter gave fans the perfect window of opportunity to tune into the wave of excitement that rose across the country.

Sidharth Shukla, who emerged as the season’s winner, was the most Tweeted about contestant of the season. Other housemates such Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, who made it to the season’s top 5 finalists, also made it to the list of most talked about contestants on Twitter.

Rank Most Talked About #BB13 Contestants

1 Sidharth Shukla

2 Asim Riaz

3 Rashami Desai

4 Himanshi Khurana

5 Shehnaz Gill

Throughout the season, fans of Bigg Boss 13 engaged in conversations on the service and the following Tweets on Bigg Boss 13 became the most Retweeted Tweets -

Bigg Boss 13 was the most enthralling roller-coaster for fans of the reality show, and Twitter became the stage for them to showcase their excitement and undeterred love for their favorite contestants, and of course for Salman Khan.