Bigg Boss 13: Fans spot a mobile phone inside the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Talking about the concept of the show, the contestants are locked in for certain days, cutting themselves from the outer world which includes phones, family and friends. Inside the house, there are certain rules that need to be followed but unfortunately, some contestants don’t follow it. Since a contestant needs to completely cut off from everything, a fan spotted something very unusual inside the house and it is pretty shocking to see. Well, recently, a sharp observer and a fan of Bigg Boss 13 spotted something and that is a mobile phone. A fan took to social media account and shared a picture of Mahira Sharma where he found a mobile phone lying around on the sofa.

Take a look below: