Bigg Boss 13: Fans support Asim Riaz; trend #WeWatchBBForAsim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

Two of the contestants to constantly make headlines are Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Like many others, their equation has also changed over the course of time. They were friends and always supported each other. However, later, their equation changed and thus, fans have made it a point to express their support of their heroes. And right now, seems to be one such moment where fans are supporting Asim. Some of the social media users have taken to trend #WeWatchBBForAsim as they feel that he took a stand in the episode last night. Asim undoubtedly has a great fan following.

Take a look below:

Supeeer adorable Mr.#AsimRiaz am I mad for him or he is just that cute that i am cant resist ? #WeWatchBBForAsim #AsimRiazForTheWin https://t.co/wSNa6sNrDF — Brahmgeet Kaur Bhamrra (@BBhamrra) January 9, 2020

This guy is full of positivity AND love!



when Madhurima tried to say something negative about Sid-Sana, Asim denied it.



"pyar pyar hota hai" @realumarriaz#WeWatchBBForAsim #AsimRiaz #BB13 https://t.co/N4owDc8X0i — Raj More (@RajMore02223059) January 9, 2020

The best episode of BB till date of every season. Thank you for giving good content. #BB13 #WeWatchBBForAsim @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Vinny (@VinBatr) January 9, 2020

It's so relaxing to watch Asim! Like there is a whole another level of satisfaction #WeWatchBBForAsim — Asimriaz.fp (@AsimriazF) January 9, 2020