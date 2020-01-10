News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans support Asim Riaz; trend #WeWatchBBForAsim

10 Jan 2020 01:46 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

Two of the contestants to constantly make headlines are Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Like many others, their equation has also changed over the course of time. They were friends and always supported each other. However, later, their equation changed and thus, fans have made it a point to express their support of their heroes. And right now, seems to be one such moment where fans are supporting Asim. Some of the social media users have taken to trend #WeWatchBBForAsim as they feel that he took a stand in the episode last night. Asim undoubtedly has a great fan following.

