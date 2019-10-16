Bigg Boss 13: Fans support Koena Mitra and calls Salman Khan biased

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, controversies and endless drama, and season 13 is no different. The viewers recently saw Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walking out of the Bigg Boss house. This double elimination shocked the viewers.



Koena, in particular, was upset with the show's host and actor, Salman Khan for being unjust and biased with his actions. She had slammed him for giving leeway to Shehnaaz Gill and encouraging her personal attacks. Now, it seems social media users are also in support of Koena. Yes, Salman who is known for his amazing hosting skills was questioned by the naysayers.



Check out how viewers have reacted:

Yes extremely baised. #ShehnazGill needs to be slapped but she is being encouraged by Mr khan. Extremely disappinted. #BB13 https://t.co/gUcPzJCYQ3 — thisisfatema (@Doremonlove) October 12, 2019

#ShehnazGill like really she is doing it she doesn't know.



OMG!!! @BeingSalmanKhan u r supporting this crap. Like means u r also putting this on sake. Means much money u takes fr this is just for selling ur image.



Much again love for #KoenaMitra . — Kapilkumar Shinde (@KapilkumarShin1) October 13, 2019

It's irritating to see #ShehnazGill even for 30 sec.

Don't know Who is liking her and from whom planet they came.

Fakenss

Double over Acting

Salman Ye Salman wo

Salman mujhe ye nahi aata Salman mujhe wo nahi aata.#WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan#BB13 — Nidhi(@Nidhii1908) October 13, 2019

In a way #SalmanKhan actually said #ShehnazGill aapko #SiddhartShukla bahar nahi behjna chahte aur MAIN bhi.. it’s enough for us to know that women like #DiljeetKaur and #KoenaMitra will never be kept on the show..No matter we vote or not #Bigboss13 #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan — TaZz RizaN (@Mumtaz69980087) October 12, 2019

#SalmanKhan needs to retire from the show because he is not doing what he used to do stand and speak against something that's wrong but no #ShehnazGill is duplicate of Katrina Kaif nah toh kaise chalega — urvashi sarkar (@urvashi_sarkar) October 13, 2019