Bigg Boss 13: Fans support Koena Mitra and calls Salman Khan biased

16 Oct 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, controversies and endless drama, and season 13 is no different. The viewers recently saw Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walking out of the Bigg Boss house. This double elimination shocked the viewers. 

Koena, in particular, was upset with the show's host and actor, Salman Khan for being unjust and biased with his actions. She had slammed him for giving leeway to Shehnaaz Gill and encouraging her personal attacks. Now, it seems social media users are also in support of Koena. Yes, Salman who is known for his amazing hosting skills was questioned by the naysayers. 

Check out how viewers have reacted:

