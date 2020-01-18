News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans support Rashami Desai; trend #YouAreNotaAloneRashami

18 Jan 2020 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 never fails to entertain viewers. The show is getting interesting with every passing episode.   The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.   

The contestants have been making headlines for varied reasons. This piece revolves around Rashami Desai. Speaking about the show, this week, the Bigg Boss 13 house went through lots of mixed emotions. While the housemates received a touch of home with family members visiting, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s fight raised many questions about their relationship status. With the emotional week going on for contestants, Rashami Desai was recently seen breaking down in tears in front of good friend Arti Singh and sharing how three months have been hard for her in the house. After Rashami’s comment, “I Am Done With This Life", fans took to social media to trend #YouAreNotAloneRashami sending her all their love and support.

