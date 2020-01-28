Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #PureHeartSid

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla tops the list of top 5 contenders as per the current trend. After being announced as the member of Elite Club by show’s host Salman Khan, the actor is once again riding high on the popularity charts. Sidharth bags the first spot, followed by Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Arti Singh. Thus, celebrating this victory of their favourite housemate Sidharth’s fans online started with the trend #PureHeartSid.



Like always, his fans were seen showering with praises and slamming the haters for showing him in the bad light. Vikas Gupta’s tweet reads, '#SidharthShukIa again on top. Congratulations to all top 5. #PureHeartSid #BiggBoss13 #BB13'. It is also confirmed of Vikas re-entering the house to support Sidharth. Have a look at some of Sidharth’s fans' tweets below.

All SidHearts it’s time to enjoy #BB13 because Apna time aagaya what fun from tonight with fireworks from @kashmerashah and the Mastermind game from @lostboy54 ! Stay united and don’t sway . All for one and one for all because #PureHeartSid deserves it ! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 27, 2020

Ab to aadat si ho gyi hai aise jeene me.



Trending on no.2 with 351k tweets

RT if you doing it. Keep tweeting



Sidhearts You Guys are "Awesome"#PureHeartSid@OfficialSidfc_ @sidharth_shukla — Official Ronak Teotia (@Ronakteot) January 27, 2020

#PureHeartSid



Please don't miss a chance to create history, SidHearts.



This could be the fifth day in a row we hit a million mark.



Please show more energy guys. — Alok Baba (@tiwarialok91) January 27, 2020

Lets do one thing now SidHearts



Dedicate one song for Sidharth Shukla which suits his personality.



Reply with tagline and song link with tagging of three ur fav SidHeart handles



Reply fast#PureHeartSid@OfficialSidFC @sidharth_shukla — Sidharth Shukla Official FC (@OfficialSidFC) January 27, 2020

Few of Sidharth’s supporters also expressed their desire to see Shehnaaz and Sid patch up after their huge fallout in recent times on Shehnaaz’s birthday.

Credits: SpotboyE