News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #PureHeartSid

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2020 02:06 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla tops the list of top 5 contenders as per the current trend. After being announced as the member of Elite Club by show’s host Salman Khan, the actor is once again riding high on the popularity charts. Sidharth bags the first spot, followed by Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Arti Singh. Thus, celebrating this victory of their favourite housemate Sidharth’s fans online started with the trend #PureHeartSid.

Like always, his fans were seen showering with praises and slamming the haters for showing him in the bad light. Vikas Gupta’s tweet reads, '#SidharthShukIa again on top. Congratulations to all top 5. #PureHeartSid #BiggBoss13 #BB13'. It is also confirmed of Vikas re-entering the house to support Sidharth. Have a look at some of Sidharth’s fans' tweets below.

Few of Sidharth’s supporters also expressed their desire to see Shehnaaz and Sid patch up after their huge fallout in recent times on Shehnaaz’s birthday.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, SalmanKhan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ullu App's birthday bash was a rocking...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days