Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #RashmiKeAsliFans VS #ShehnaazKeAsliFans; Rashami leads in the race

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself. When it comes to TRP ratings, it has made a place for itself in the list of TOP 10 shows and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Shehnaaz is one of the strongest contestants in the house and is being loved by one and all. In fact, before entering the house itself Shehnaaz had a massive fan following and the actress is loved by one and all. She is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone.

She is making the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the fans and the viewers. The fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

On the other hand, Rashami grabbed eyeballs for her fights with Siddarth Shukla. She has emerged as a finalist of the show today.

Now, both Shehnaaz and Rashami’s fans are trying to trend their favourite contestant online, and seems like Rashami is leading in the game.

Almost every day, we see their fan clubs starting a new trend and well, this day is no exception. Just a few days back, we saw the official digital platform of Bigg Boss 13 sharing a tweet about a competition - ‘Kaun Banega Asli Fan Ka Winner?’

The tweet read, “Let’s have some asli applause for the winners of Round 1 – #SidharthShukla #AsimRiaz, #ShehnazKaur, and #RashamiDesai! Kya aap semi-final round ke liye taiyyar hai? #AsliFans.”

With this, we saw #SidharthKeAsliFans and #AsimKeAsliFans trending on Twitter where both the fan clubs were supporting their respective idol while obviously bashing the opposite contender.

Now it’s time for round 2 which is between Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill. The Twitter handle shared the tweet by writing, “Round 2 mein kiske liye bajegi jeet ki shehnai – Rashami ya Shehnaz? Yeh toh aap hi decide kar sakte ho, by using the housemate hashtag and leaving lots of comments until 6PM tomorrow.

Lage raho! #BB13OnVoot #AsliFans #ShehnazKeAsliFans #RashamiKeAsliFans.” And the war begins! In this Asli fans’ war, we see tough competition as both enjoy a huge fan base.