News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #StayStrongShehnaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2020 06:28 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla relationship is extremely cute. Their fans have shipped them as SidNaaz, but their bond seems to be breaking in the house.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth saves Arti Singh from nomination after saying that he doesn't share a good bond with anyone in the house. After saving Arti, he went on to take another person's name but he was informed by Paras Chhabra that he can only save one person. While Arti is happy about it, Shehnaz is dejected.

Shehnaz sits and cries seated on the bench near the smoking zone when Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra come and console her. Shehnaz says that she isn't hurt that he saved Arti but she is hurt by

Sid's behaviour in general and says she doesn't like fake people. Paras makes her understand Sidharth was under the impression that he has to save two people. The singer's fans have now started trending #StayStrongShehnaz.

Have a look at a few of their tweets.

Credits: TOI

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Zariwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Colors launches a new show 'Naati Pinky Ki...

Colors launches a new show 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days