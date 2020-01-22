Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #StayStrongShehnaz

MUMBAI: Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla relationship is extremely cute. Their fans have shipped them as SidNaaz, but their bond seems to be breaking in the house.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth saves Arti Singh from nomination after saying that he doesn't share a good bond with anyone in the house. After saving Arti, he went on to take another person's name but he was informed by Paras Chhabra that he can only save one person. While Arti is happy about it, Shehnaz is dejected.

Shehnaz sits and cries seated on the bench near the smoking zone when Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra come and console her. Shehnaz says that she isn't hurt that he saved Arti but she is hurt by

Sid's behaviour in general and says she doesn't like fake people. Paras makes her understand Sidharth was under the impression that he has to save two people. The singer's fans have now started trending #StayStrongShehnaz.

Have a look at a few of their tweets.

Sid is very sensible but this tym he is wrong..dusre ko apna point to rakhne do#StayStrongShehnaz #IAmWithSana #SanaBdayWeek — Kavitabhadauria (@Kavitabhadauri1) January 22, 2020

#StayStrongShehnaz plz ro mat meri Jaan strong ban Tu Punjab Di kudi aa https://t.co/1xbl3P5Gpd — shehnaaz u r a full of joy (@KaliaShallu) January 22, 2020

#StayStrongShehnaz now no sudnaazzz only shehnaz support our sherni now koi sidnaaz Ni ab bas shehnaaz — Yashika (@Yashika45749460) January 22, 2020

#StayStrongShehnaz shehnaaz is the strongest girl and she is the best yeahhh Shukla bechari Sana ko rulata h choro sidnaaz ab only shehnaaz we are with u shehnaaazzz bilkul akeli Ni ho aap or Rashmi ka khudka game kbhi Paras kbhi Asim kbhi arhan par Tika tha vo Sana ko bol rahi h pic.twitter.com/BtmqviTtRg — Yashika (@Yashika45749460) January 22, 2020

Credits: TOI