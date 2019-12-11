Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #WeStandByArhaan

MUMBAI: A while ago, Arhaan Khan re-entered the Bigg Boss house and proposed to Rashami Desai. But host Salman Khan revealed some shocking secrets around his marital status and child that surprised one and all.

Fans on Twitter have also been furious over host Salman Khan for revealing personal details on national television and then later counselling Rashami and Arhaan. To support Arhaan, his fans have united and they started a hashtag on Twitter #WESTANDBYARHAANKHAN which has been trending on Twitter.

Have a look at some of the tweets.

Guys Rashami is facing financial problem and Arhaan Supported Her

WE STAND BY ARHAAN KHAN@BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/XTxDb7xhjm — Tanya (@Tanya_priya_) December 10, 2019

We stand by Arhaan khan becoz arhaan understand salman khan statement wht he is said about arhaan past on national television just 4 himself not for TRP nd now arhaan become gud competition for all contestant pic.twitter.com/LqLeUSo6Tl — I'm atharv (@Imatharv1) December 10, 2019

When Arhaan Said Bcz of Her Family Issue, He Tried to Say everything but kuch esa Tha jisse vo bol nai paya. And Even Rashami Admited that Family Issue was there.

WE STAND BY ARHAAN KHAN@BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/t1TsEZcYBa — Harsh Kumar (@harshkumar_999_) December 10, 2019

What is your opinion? Do you think Rashami did the right thing by forgiving Arhaan for hiding his past?

Credits: SpotboyE