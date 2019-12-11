News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #WeStandByArhaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2019 05:59 PM

MUMBAI: A while ago, Arhaan Khan re-entered the Bigg Boss house and proposed to Rashami Desai. But host Salman Khan revealed some shocking secrets around his marital status and child that surprised one and all.

Fans on Twitter have also been furious over host Salman Khan for revealing personal details on national television and then later counselling Rashami and Arhaan. To support Arhaan, his fans have united and they started a hashtag on Twitter #WESTANDBYARHAANKHAN which has been trending on Twitter.

Have a look at some of the tweets.

What is your opinion? Do you think Rashami did the right thing by forgiving Arhaan for hiding his past?

Credits: SpotboyE

