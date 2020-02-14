Bigg Boss 13: Fans warn Arhaan Khan to stay away from Raashami

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is just a day away from its finale, and as we speak, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arit Singh, Shehnaz Gill, and Paras Chhabra are left inside the house.

Now talking about the thirteenth season, we have seen a lot of fights and arguments inside the house but it was Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s love story story that grabbed eyeballs because while Arhaan went down on his knees to propose to Rashami inside the house, later, Salman Khan bashed Arhaan for concealing facts from Rashami Desai about his first marriage and kids and when Salman confronted Rashami, she had claimed that she didn’t know about Arhaan’s marriage and kids. Post Arhaan’s eviction, Rashami Desai was often asked about her relationship status and not once but twice she had said that she wouldn’t want to continue her relation with Arhaan.

Now as Rashami celebrated her birthday on February 13, Arhaan Khan took to social media to wish Rashami as he posted a video of Rashami and wrote, 'You are Braver than you Believe,Stronger than you seem , and smarter than you Think...im Proud of this , keep going , you’ve got this! #biggboss13 #winner #rockstar.' Now soon after, all of the actress' fans bashed Arhaan Khan for being a liar and asked him to stay away from Rashami as they wrote comments such as, ‘Stay away from her’ and ‘You liar’ to ‘you are a cheat’.

