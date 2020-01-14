Bigg Boss 13: Finally Siddarth Shukla praises Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself. The show has finally made to the top 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house was of Siddarth Shukla and Asim Riyaz. The two had set huge BBF goals in the house. The two were termed by Salman as Ram Lakhan.

But unfortunately, after a few days, the friendship went kaput and the two from being friends became enemies.

But seems like things can get better between the two, Siddarth had started to praise Asim. Recently the housemates had a comedy task where they had to compete against each other, by doing a comedy act.

During a conversation with Shehnaaz, Siddarth was telling Sana that their team performance was very good to during the task, to which Sana said even their team performed well, and Sid at that time said that Asim’s performance was a blockbuster one.

Now there is no doubt that the two have a great friendship and is loved by one and all and the audience are waiting to see them together back on the small screen.

Well it will be interesting to see if they will be able to mend their differences or no.