Bigg Boss 13: Find out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s marriage astrology report

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following. Their fans love their banter and have now given them the name of SidNaaz. Now, the SidNaaz craze has reached to new heights. A fan club of SidNaaz recently took to their social media account and shared a video clip of an astrologer talking about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s marriage possibility and it’s all things hopeful. The astrologer says that the two’s married life will be a great one as their respective kundli matches. He added how that is one of the reasons why they are attracted to each other and have a great bonding.

Take a look below: